Mirwaiz urges people to make education of children priority

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while terming the quality education as the major tool for the development and upliftment of nations, urged the people of Kashmir to invest their resources on their children so that a better tomorrow is built, stating that no nation in the world can progress and development unless it makes the imparting quality education to its children as its mission and aim as it is quite evident that western countries have touched new heights in progress and development by putting in its resources into education and research in various fields.

Addressing a glittering function at Four Friends Public School, Gili Kadal, Nowshehra where a galaxy of students, teachers and civil society activists and youth were present, Mirwaiz said that Kashmiri children are full of talent and they can compete with other students at any level but the only thing is that their talent needs to be exploited in a better way.

Mirwaiz stressed while imparting worldly knowledge to the children, moral and ethical values should be inculcated among the students and Islamic teaching should act as guiding principles and there should be no compromise on this front.

Mirwaiz said that when Kashmir is under the tight grip of illiteracy, darkness, poverty and atrocities on all sides around 120 years ago, the then Mirwaiz Alama Ghulam Rasool Shah laid the foundation of Islamia school and launched a large scale war against poverty and illiteracy in Kashmir and today the whole valley is reaping the benefits of the step taken by late Mirwaiz Shah in the shape of educational institutions that have come up in every area of the region which is a welcome step.

Mirwaiz felicitated the patron, principal and entire teaching fraternity hailed the management’s decision of introducing better facilities and modern technology to impart education to the students admitted in the institution including computers and other gadgets stating that this can help students gain knowledge in a better way and compete with the students of other countries.

Mirwaiz prayed for the progress of the institution and expressed his gratitude to the entire staff and students.

Earlier, Mirwaiz received a rousing reception at the school from students, school management and the local people.



