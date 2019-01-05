Mirwaiz urges Intl community to hold plebiscite in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday urged the world community to fulfil its commitment and hold promised referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking to twitter, Mirwaiz said that it has been 70 years since United Nations Security Council passed the resolution for referendum in the State.
“Today on 5 Jan 19490, it’s 70 years since UN Security Council passed the Resolution to give the people of J&K the universally accepted right to decide their future through UN sponsored plebiscite,” he wrote.
“As we suffer forcible control and lose generation after generation to the dispute, we urge the world community to fulfilment that commitment and hold the promised referendum. #RightToSelfDeterminationDay.”