Mirwaiz urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for Kashmir’s peace, prosperity

July 06, 2019 |

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged Hajj pilgrims descending on the sacred pilgrimage to pray for the peace and prosperity of the restive Kashmir region.

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said of Hajj from Kashmir and urged them to hold special prayers for the Muslim Ummah in general and for the peace, development and prosperity in Kashmir particular.

He impressed upon all the Hajj pilgrims who are embarking on the pious journey in the weeks ahead to remember Kashmiri people in who have faced immense issues and problems since past many decades and to seek Allah’s mercy on them and end to their miseries and pain in Harmain Shareefain and Madina-e-Toiba.

Addressing the Friday gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz while shedding the light on the philosophy of Hajj, stated that Hajj is the fifth pillar in Islam which is obligatory for every Muslim who can afford the cost of journey. He said the Hajj pilgrimage should purely be for the supplication and seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings and whosoever performs Hajj the way beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the sins of those people will be washed away they would become clean similar to the new born child.

Mirwaiz said that Hajj also recalls the great contribution and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismail (AS) which was made obligatory in 9th Hijri of Islamic calendar and was followed as the obligation by Muslims across the world after the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) performed the Hajj along with more than 15,000 companions.