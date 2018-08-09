Mirwaiz Umar Farooq pays tributes to Moulana Atiqullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 08:
Patron Anjuman-e-Nusrat-ul Islam and APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid rich tributes to the great religious and spiritual scholar and the former president of Anjuman, Mirwaiz Moulana Atiqullah Shah (RA) on his 55th passing away anniversary.
Mirwaiz said that Moulana Atiqullah (RA) was a great Islamic scholar who was greatly respected and loved by people and was easily accessible to all for guidance and help. His contribution on social and educational fronts will be remembered for a long time.
Mirwaiz said that Moulana Atiqullah’s tenure with the Anjuman was a golden period as the institute produced a large number of doctors, scholars, engineers, scientists and intellectuals under his guidance, who excelled in their respective fields and earned fame for Kashmir.
“It was also during his tenure that the foundation for the Islamia College of Science and Commerce was laid and Moulana ensured that educational activities are carried out from the premises of Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam.”
Mirwaiz said that Moulana Atiqullah refused the then Government’s diktat of changing the name of the Islamia School to Mirwaiz Rasool Shah memorial school, a condition put forward by the government to give the school grant-in-aid.
“Replying to the authorities of the day Maulana said that ‘this institute will always prosper under the banner of Islam with each passing year’ and forfeited the aid,” Mirwaiz said, adding that donations and aid from common Kashmiri’s who had great reverence and respect for the Moulana Atiqullah ensured that the institution ran well without any aid from the authorities.
Meanwhile, members of Anjuman organized Quranic recitation for all the former presidents of the institute and special fateh prayers were also held.
Members of Anjuman highlighted the contributions of Moulana Atiqullah and pledged to take forward the mission of imparting quality education to the poorest of poor among the society with great vigor and zeal.