Mirwaiz to deliver special sermon at Aali Masjid on April 03

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid on Saturday announced that in connection with the auspicious occasion of Meraj-un Nabi (SAW), Mutahida Majlise Ulema patron and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, will deliver a special sermon and shed light on the philosophy of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) on April 03 from Magrib to Isha prayers at the historic Aali Masjid here at Eidgah.

In a statement, Anjuman-Auqaf also announced that in continuation with the Meraj-un-Nabi programme, on Friday, 5th April, a special “Touba Istigafar Majlis” led by Mirwaiz Kashmir will be organized at Jama Masjid, Srinagar. All the faithful are requested to Participate in these programmes in large number to seek blessing and mercy from Almighty Allah.