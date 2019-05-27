Mirwaiz to deliver sermon on Hazrat Ali (RA) today

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Head of Mutahida Majlis Ulama (MMU) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will address the faithful on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Ameer al-Mu'minin Harzrat Ali (RA) at shrine of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Sarai Bala Srinagar on 21st Ramadan Monday in between Zuhr and Asar prayers. Faithful have been requested to be on time to listen to the sermon to be delivered by the Mirwaiz, MMU spokesperson said in a statement.