Mirwaiz to create awareness about women’s rights

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Members of the panel formed by Mutahida Majlisi-e-Ulema to create awareness about women’s rights and issues across Kashmir, held a meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil under the chairmanship of MMU patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Members from various NGO’s including women NGO ‘s who are part of the panel also participated in the meet, putting forth their suggestions.

The meeting was convened as a follow-up to the earlier meeting held on July 9, 2019 , where issues regarding women’s property rights, domestic violence, and issues related to divorce and its consequences on women were discussed in detail.

The members put forth there points of view and valuable suggestions with regard to these problems. A decisions was taken at the meeting that to create mass awareness and mobilize people , Friday khutbas and sermons and other religious gatherings for the coming month will be dedicated to highlighting these issues in the light of Islamic teachings.

It was also decided that a model Nikahnama will be framed to educate both men and women about their rights and duties in a marriage and also clearly state others terms of marriage.

Those who participated in today’s meeting include Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasmi, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Zaroo(Humsafar Marriage Council), Moulana Muhammad Mukarim, Mehran Khan, Mudasir Iqbal Mir, Syedur Rehman Shams, Miss Mantasha Bashir, Miss Safeena Nabi, Rifat Andrabi, and Farah Zaidi besides others.

Meanwhile another panel formed by Mutahida Majlis Ulema on the issue of drug abuse , a very serious issue confronting the society will be meeting early next week to follow up and look into ways and means in this regard.