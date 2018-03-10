Mirwaiz threatens agitation in event of ‘cover-up’

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Hurriyat (M) chairman and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Friday threatened of launching a large scale agitation in the event of cover up in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Gujjar girl Asifa in Kathua district.
“We are ready to launch a mass scale agitation. The Hurriyat Conference and Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) is closely keeping tab over the ongoing probe in Kathua rape and murder case,” Mirwaiz said, at the Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid.
Separatist leader said that if any attempt was made to shield the “actual culprits or to sabotage the investigation we are ready to launch a mass scale agitation.”
Mirwaiz said the Kathua rape and murder case has shaken the “ entire state” as a young girl was raped and murdered “ruthlessly.”
“It should not be seen on religious lines. It is a criminal act and the guilty should be severely punished,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman warned the government that if justice “is not delivered, it will be a main reason for us to start a new agitation. We have already several reasons to hit the streets...this will give us the last reason.”
The Crime branch is currently investigating the incident and it has already made some “arrests into the case” including that of a police constable and a sub-inspector who had destroyed evidence. However Hindu community members had taken out "Ekta Yatra" demanding a CBI investigation into the matter. The protesters alleged that Crime branch was “harassing members of a particular community in connection with the case.”
Police have arrested a special police officer for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing the eight-year-old girl in January. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has, however, rejected the demand for an inquiry by the CBI of its alliance partner, BJP.
Mirwaiz also said that they have pinned hopes on the ongoing United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) convention at Geneva and the rights-body is set to release a report on Kashmir.
“We expect that UN will press India to remove laws like AFSPA and other black laws that give impunity to Indian forces in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said.
He said unless the laws like AFSPA are revoked, Kashmiris are vulnerable to “get killed by government forces.”
“The parliament of India has given special power to its forces under such draconian laws. We have glaring example of Shopian and since 1990 no justice has been delivered into the massacres and killings of civilians in Kashmir,”Mirwaiz added.
