Mirwaiz threatens agitation if Art 35-A tinkered with

‘BJP floods Kashmir with non-locals to change our demography’
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, July 27:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Friday threatened to launch a Kashmir-wide agitation if any tinkering was done with Article 35-A stating the people of J&K were closely watching events unfolding in the Supreme Court (SC).
“People of Kashmir are cautiously and carefully watching the events around Article 35-A as it comes up for hearing on August 6 in the Supreme Court,” Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said during his Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid here.
He said people would hit the streets and resist it forcefully.
“The resulting consequences will entirely be the responsibility of those who will force people to take drastic steps,” the Mirwaiz said.
He said the plan of BJP and RSS of changing the demographic nature of J&K by doing away with the State Subject law and flooding it with people from outside and changing Kashmir’s disputed status would never be allowed to materialize.
The Mirwaiz said in 2014, the RSS-backed NGO 'We the Citizens' had filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the validity of Article 35-A.
“The agenda behind this petition is no secret and is well known,” he said. “It is part of the BJP-RSS plan of changing the demographic nature of Jammu and Kashmir by doing away with the hereditary State Subject law of the State and flooding it with people from India.”
Stating that people of J&K were first “tricked” into an accession limited to three things with the democratic promise of a plebiscite and then year after year every vestige of sovereignty was comprised and snatched from them, the Mirwaiz said now things had come to such a pass where people of J&K had been reduced to “colonial subjects” and J&K “ruled as a colony of India”.
He said tinkering with 35-A was part of this “colonial approach” to Kashmir.
Reiterating that people of J&K were simply asking for their just right of the settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the democratic tradition of self-determination, he appealed Government of India to give up “its obduracy” and settle this issue in keeping with this democratic tradition rather than resorting to “coercion” and “use of force”.
Speaking on the Pakistan elections, the Mirwaiz said people of Kashmir want to see a stable and prosperous Pakistan and were hopeful that under the leadership of Imran Khan who looks likely to form the government, Pakistan would prosper and realize the dream that Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had seen for it.
The Mirwaiz said people of Kashmir had always wished for good neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan and were hopeful that if both the countries sincerely decide to resolve Kashmir issue, this wish would become a reality and people of the subcontinent could live in peace and prosperity.