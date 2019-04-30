Mirwaiz takes stock of Ramadhan arrangements at Jamia Masjid

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Anjuaman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday chaired a meeting at Jamia Masjid here to take stock of the arrangements in and around the grand Masjid, ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement Anjuman spokesperson said, the meeting was attended by all members of the managing body of Jamia Masjid. Mirwaiz felicitated the people of Muslim Ummah in general and the people of Kashmir, in particular on the arrival of Ramadhan, stating that the fasting month provides a great opportunity for the believers to repent their sins and to get closer to Almighty Allah seeking his blessings.

Taking stock of the arrangements, members of the Auqaf updated the chairman regarding the arrangements made available for the worshipers who flood the grand Masjid during the fasting month. Mirwaiz directed the members and staff for ensuring the availability of water for ablution and other facilities including electricity supply cleanliness in and around the mosque so that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees in the holy month especially for Taraweh prayers.

The meeting also decided that the divisional administration will be informed to ensure uninterrupted supply of power, water and to address the issues of frequent traffic jams in the area in view of the fasting month of Ramadhan and to ensure that the area in and around the Jamia Masjid is kept clean by all means. Members of Auqaf assured Mirwaiz that the sanctity of the grand Masjid will be preserved and that all the efforts and steps will be taken to put in place best possible facilities for the devotees who come in large numbers to offer prayers at the historic Masjid in the holy month.