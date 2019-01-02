Mirwaiz stages protests against Jamia desecration

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday led a protest march to the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar against the desecration of the pulpit of the mosque by some masked men after Friday prayers on December 28.
Scores of people led by Mirwaiz took out a protest rally from Rajouri Kadal to Jamia Masjid against the incident. The Hurriyat Conference chairman later cleaned the pulpit.
“Old city has always been the epicenter of the Kashmir’s spiritual religious quest and its political ideology and the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has represented both these true to the core values of Islam and Tawheed and to the political and social aspirations of its people,” Mirwaiz said, while addressing his supporters.
He said not only has the incident saddened the people of Kashmir, but there is growing demand for isolating of these elements.