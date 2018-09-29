About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz slams authorities for imposing curbs

Published at September 29, 2018


Srinagar:

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umer Farooq on Friday slammed government for imposing curbs at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Taking to the twitter handle Mirwaiz wrote: “Cycle of state killing & repression continues. Muslims barred for the 2nd consecutive week& 15th this year from offering Friday prayers at Jama Masjid,leadership & activists placed under detention, CASO continues. Meanwhile State claims “establishing democracy at grass root level”!” Authorities had imposed restriction in Srinagar parts to thwart any possible protest against the civilian killing. Resistance leaders, Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest and Yasin Malik was shifted to police custody.

 

