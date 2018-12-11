About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz seeks help of world community to end HR violations in Kashmir

Published at December 11, 2018 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)348views


Srinagar:

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said that the world community must come forward and play a vital role to “put an end to human rights violations in Kashmir.”
Taking to social networking site Twitter, Mirwaiz said: “As the world observes Human Rights Day today Kashmir continues to suffer and simmer. Mothers mourning martyred teenaged sons. Homes blown up, inmates on the road in biting cold, people being thrashed and harassed while most leadership detained,” he said.
Pertinently, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik had asked the people of Kashmir to observe complete protest strike on December 10 to highlight the “gruesome human rights situation” and also to register their regret at the apathy of international community and rights organizations toward the plight of people of Kashmir.
“The leadership once again urged the world peace organizations, the international community, Amnesty International Asia Watch, UNHRC and ICRC to take note of the Kashmir situation and put pressure on New Delhi to stop the grave human rights violations forthwith,” said in a statement.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top