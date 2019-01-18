Mirwaiz says Army’s statement ‘extremely unfortunate and inhuman’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Addressing the Friday Congregation at Jama Masjid, APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the statement of army that 2018 was a remarkable year for them in Kashmir as they killed over 250 militants as extremely unfortunate and inhuman.
Mirwaiz said "it is strange that a well-trained armed force meant to fight another well-trained armed force is celebrating and patting its back on killing young men and boys, some as young as 14 years old, while others as budding intellectuals and academics, and then calling it remarkable!"
Mirwaiz said “the youth they (Army) are boasting of killing are not hardcore armed guerillas and terror- mongers, but sentiment driven youth forced to take to arms as a consequence of severe repression due to forcible control and what they (youth) feel, failure of political means to express what is essentially a political demand for self determination.”
[Representational Pic]