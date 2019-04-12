Mirwaiz returns home after questioning by NIA for 3 days

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday returned Srinagar after being quizzed for the three consecutive days by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mirwaiz reached Srinagar this evening along with Hurriyat leaders Bilal Gani Lone, Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, Masroor Abbas, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga and Aijaz Ahmad Ronga who were accompanying him to New Delhi, senior Hurriyat Conference (M) leader Bilal Gani Lone said.

The top religious cleric was summoned by NIA thrice. He later went to New Delhi on Monday and appeared before the NIA court where he was quizzed for three straight days.

After being quizzed for three consecutive days, Mirwaiz was allowed to return home today, Lone said, adding that he has reached Srinagar and left from Srinagar Airport towards his Nigeen residence. (KNS)