Mirwaiz questions silence of rights bodies on dismal condition of political prisoners

Published at January 25, 2019


Junaid Kathju

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday questioned the silence of human rights organisations for not standing for the rights of political prisoners languishing in various jails across India.

Addressing the Friday congregation at historic Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz said it is unfortunate that none of the rights organizations across the globe and in India have visited the various jails in Jammu and Kashmir and across India where Kashmiri prisoners are lodged in dismal conditions.

“The health of all these prisoners keeps deteriorating due to prolonged detention. Many of these prisoners are not even produced in courts for trial which is extremely inhuman and illegal,” the Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz also urged human rights organizations to use their good offices to impress upon Government of India (GoI) for release of all detainees.

