Mirwaiz questions apathy of admin, SMC towards Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday questioned apathy of administration especially Srinagar Municipal Corpiration (SMC) towards the historic Jamia Masjid.

In his tweet, Mirwaiz said that the administration is totally defunct as the basic ameneties are not available in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.

“Held an Auqaf meeting to take stock of preparations for holy month of #Ramadhan .Civil admin totally defunct especially the SMC! Total apathy towards #JamaMasjid and its surroundings,Even basic amenities not available ! Why such apathy and callousness I ask?,” Mirwaiz tweeted. (KNS)

