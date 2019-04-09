Mirwaiz questioned by NIA; asked to appear again today

April 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Geelani's son asked to join probe

The NIA Monday questioned Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for nearly eight hours in connection with a case related to alleged funding of militant groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

After avoiding the first two summons, Mirwaiz finally appeared before the NIA today after he was assured of being provided security upon his arrival in the national capital.

Mirwaiz was accompanied by other separatist leaders, including Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Maulana Abbas Ansari.

During the questioning, Mirwaiz was asked several questions related to the funding of his party Awami Action Committee as well as Hurriyat Conference, the officials said.

He had been asked to appear before the NIA on March 11 and March 18 but expressed his inability to join the investigation in the national capital, saying he feared for his security in view of "conditions of hostility".

In its third summons issued last week, the NIA promised him security.

Ahead of his appearance before the NIA, Mirwaiz had tweeted, "In Delhi today with my colleagues for the NIA summon, efforts to malign leadership for its political stand wont work. Inspite of harassment Hurriyat will continue to seek peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Urge people back home to stay calm and peaceful."

Official said Mirwaiz was asked to appear before the agency again Tuesday.

They said Naseem Geelani, son of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was also summoned on Tuesday.

The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at premises of several leaders, including the Mirwaiz.

The probe agency questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz, Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat, and his close aides last year. Both Manzoor and Shafat are retired senior government officers.

The Mirwaiz had informed the NIA that he was not acquainted with the subject matter of the FIR referred to in its notice and also added that the notice appears to have been issued on the basis of "fallacious assumptions and misinformation solely aimed at maligning" him.