About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz put under house arrest ahead of PM's Kashmir visit

Published at February 02, 2019 11:19 AM 0Comment(s)819views


Mirwaiz put under house arrest ahead of PM

RK Online Desk

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Saturday, a day ahead of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir.

"Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

Modi is visiting Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on February 3 to lay foundation of developmental projects.

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a complete shutdown to protest Modi's visit to the Valley.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top