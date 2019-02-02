Mirwaiz put under house arrest ahead of PM's Kashmir visit

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Saturday, a day ahead of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir.
"Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
Modi is visiting Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on February 3 to lay foundation of developmental projects.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a complete shutdown to protest Modi's visit to the Valley.