Mirwaiz put under detention, Malik arrested

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities on Friday placed Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest to prevent him from leading any protest rally against killing of youth allegedly in forces firing at Noorbagh in Srinagar on Thursday. 

A heavy contingent of police arrived at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen  and placed him under house arrest, said a spokesman.

Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead a mammoth rally from Jama Masjid to Noorbagh after Friday prayers against the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh. 

Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.

Reports said JKLF Chairman, Moahmmad Yasin Malik was also arrested by police from his Maisuma residence and lodged in Kotibagh police station.    

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against the fresh killings.

 

