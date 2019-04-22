Mirwaiz prays for betterment of Kashmiri people on Shab-e-Baraat

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shab-e-Baraat (Night of Absolution) was observed across the sub-continent, with great religious fervor. In Kashmir, the largest congregation was held at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar were thousands of men and women prayed towards the almighty seeking forgiveness for their sins.

The gathering was addressed by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq who threw light on the importance of Shab-e-Barat. During his tableeg, Mirwaiz urged people to follow the foot-steps of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the guidelines for a fruitful life as laid out by the holy Quran. Mirwaiz in his speech emphasized the importance of seeking forgiveness for sins from the Almighty Allah. He also led special a Touba Istegfaar majlis on the occasion.

The participants during the night-long prayers with moist eyes sought forgiveness from Almighty Allah. Mirwaiz also prayed for the betterment of Kashmiri people and offered special Fateh prayers for those who passed away since past one year in particular and those who died during past 28 years of conflict in Kashmir, in general.

Mirwaiz also prayed to Almighty for deliverance from tyranny and injustice that people of Kashmir are undergoing and beseeched the Almighty to take the people out of it.