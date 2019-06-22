Mirwaiz placed under house detention

Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention in Srinagar on Saturday.
A spokesman said that a police party arrived at the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz and placed him under house detention.o
Police didn’t give any reason for his detention, he said.
(File picture)
