June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Mirwaiz placed under house detention

Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention in Srinagar on Saturday.

A spokesman said that a police party arrived at the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz and placed him under house detention.o

Police didn’t give any reason for his detention, he said. 

 

(File picture)

