March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mirwaiz placed under house detention

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention on Friday morning.

The detention comes ahead of a protest call by Joint Resistance Leadership against custodial killing of Awantipora school principal Rizwan Pandith.

Earlier, JRL had Asked people at all Masajid, Khanqahs and Imam Baras "to raise their voices peacefully against this custodial killing by NIA and SOG and continuing policy of oppression."

