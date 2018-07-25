Mirwaiz placed under house arrest ahead of JRL seminar

Srinagar:
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest, just hours ahead of a seminar being organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership in Abi Guzar area of Srinagar.
A spokesman said that a police party reached at the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz and put him under detention.
He said that Mirwaiz was scheduled to travel to Abi Guzar for a seminar to mark one year in prison of Hurriyat leaders arrested by the National Investigation Agency.
The spokesman said that the forces also sealed the Mirwaiz Manzil in Downtown Srinagar.
Strongly denouncing the government’s decision of caging Hurriyat (M) chairman, spokesperson Awami Action Committee (AAC) said that this reflects the frustration and complete high handedness of the authorities.
“A huge contingent of forces and police was also deployed outside Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal to create an atmosphere of fear and to ensure that workers couldn't assemble at the venue for participation in the meeting,” the statement said.
Hurriyat said that disallowing the participation of leadership in peaceful public meetings, seminars and gatherings is reflective of the iron fist policy of the Government and clearly indicates the fact that there is absolutely no space for any peaceful political activity in Kashmir.