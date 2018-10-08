Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Malik in preventive custody, Geelani also under house arrest


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 07:

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday placed under house arrest ahead of the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu Kashmir.
Elections to ULBs in the State would start from Monday and be held in four phases.
On October 2, Police took Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik into preventive custody.
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani continues to be under house detention.
“Under #HouseArrest! Peculiar “Democratic” process of elections” gearing up “as huge deployment of forces, PSAs, incarcerations, house arrests, raids, curbs, internet bans gather momentum!
"Not to mention the unknown contestants and amused public! What mockery of democracy is at display!” Mirwaiz tweeted.
The three leaders under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) have called for boycott of the polls beginning Monday.

