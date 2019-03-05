Mirwaiz pays tributes to slain militants, civilian killed in Handwara gunfight

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday paid tributes to slain civilian militants killed during killed during an encounter at Babagund area of Handwara with the forces.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz paid tributes to civilian Waseem Ahmed Mir, militants Ishfaq Majid Mir and his associate—who were killed during an encounter at Babagund area of Handwara. “It is the direct outcome of Delhi’s repressive measures that Kashmir’s young generation was forced to choose militancy,” Mirwaiz said.
The Hurriyat chairman condemned the alleged use of hundreds of mortar shells by the forces under the garb of finishing the gunfight. “I am told with the result at least a dozen residential houses at encounter site have been turned into heaps of rubble,” he said. He alleged that whenever people stage peaceful protests and raise voice against the violence, “military might” was being used to silence them.
Condemning what he termed as the “widespread” wave of CASOs across Kashmir region, the Hurriyat chairman alleged that forces were violating human rights—pushing people, especially youth to the wall. “Equipped with the unbridled powers including controversial laws like AFSPA the forces are committing serious human rights violations in Kashmir region,” Mirwaiz alleged.