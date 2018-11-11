Mirwaiz pays tributes to slain militants

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Saturday paid tributes to three militants killed in two separate gunfights in Tral and Pulwama.
In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Conference (M) said that three slain militants including Anwar Ahmed, Liyaqat Wani and Wajidul Islam have “offered immense sacrifices to nation.”
The Hurriyat spokesman said that the “sacrifices of youth are priceless assets of Kashmir’s freedom struggle which will be protected by the resistance leaders and the people of Kashmir on all fronts.” The Hurriyat said that “it’s high time that the people of Kashmir forge unity and remain steadfastness so that the ongoing movement is taken to its logical conclusion.”
Hurriyat also denounced the arrest of two students of Central University Kashmir and termed their “arrest as highly undemocratic adding, that forces are using their unbridled powers across Kashmir and now students too are being made targets which is highly condemnable.”