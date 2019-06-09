Mirwaiz pays tributes to Moulvi Mushtaq

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Awami Action Committee Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the AAC members Saturday paid rich tributes to Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmed, on his 15th death anniversary.

The AAC spokesperson said, “Shaheed Moulvi Mushtaq, also known as Shaheed-e-Masjid, was a prominent leader of AAC and the member of Mirwaiz family, in whose memory Majlis-e-Quran Khawani was held at Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal.”

The spokesperson said, “The Majlis for esaal-e-sawab was presided over by acting general secretary of AAC, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, who on the occasion also highlighted the contributions of Shaheed-e-Masjid as a dedicated political and social activist.”

Terming Molvi Mushtaq as a gentle soul, who was extremely compassionate to the poor and needy and worked for their welfare, the participants said that they will continue to take inspiration from him and work likewise.

Mirwaiz while paying tributes to Moulvi Mushtaq said that he sacrificed his life, for the greater cause of the people in the line of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

