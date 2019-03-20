Mirwaiz pays tributes to ANI founder on his 110th death anniversary

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam (ANI) president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday paid glowing tributes to the founder of the institute Mirwaiz Allama Ghulam Rasool Shah on his 110th death anniversary stating that the contributions of Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah on social, religious, political and educational fronts continue to be the torch bearer for the present generation and the same would be written with the golden words in the educational history of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said it was Mirwaiz Alama Rasool Shah who laid the foundation of Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam to enlighten the people of Kashmir the worldly knowledge and besides the Islamic studies in its true and pristine form and the results are well before the general public.

In memory of Mirwaiz Alama Rasool Shah and to pay him rich tributes, Quran Khwani was held at Islamia Oriental College in which many youth participated while as similar functions were held in all the educational institutions run by the Anjuman that include Nusratul Islam Trust Islamabad, Islamia High School Bijbehara,Islamia School Bota Kadal, Islamia School Safa Kadal, and Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal where teachers, students and other staff participated in the program to pay homage to Mirwaiz Alama Rasool Shah.

A glittering function was organised by the Anjuman at Islamia Higher Secretary School Rajouri Kadal in memory of Mirwaiz Alama Rasool Shah in which acting general secretary Muhammad Altaf, Education Secretary Dr G M Khan, Administrator of Islamia Oriental College Ghulam Mohiuddin besides a galaxy of teachers and students highlighted the contribution of Mirwaiz Alama Rasool Shah and renewed their pledge to carry forward his mission that also entails providing quality education to the downtrodden section of society to ensure students belonging to poor families also excel in various fields.