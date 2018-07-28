Mirwaiz pays tributes to Ahmedullah Shah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 27:
APHC (M) chairman and patron Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday paid tributes to Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah (RA) on his 88th passing away anniversary.
Mirwaiz termed him as a great spiritual, religious and social leader and a true Ashiq-e-Rasool (saw).
Speaking at Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz highlighted the religious and social contributions of Mirwaiz Ahmedullah (RA) and stated that in 1890, when the then Mirwaiz also known as Sir Syed-e-Kashmir Moulana Rasool Shah (RA) started a mass campaign to eradicate illiteracy and to spread the light of Islam by laying the foundation of Anjuman-e-Nusratul Islam.
He said Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah (RA) was designated as the vice-president of the institution.
According to historians, Mirwaiz Umar said that Mirwaiz Ahmedullah (RA) left no stone unturned to spread the light of education and Islam in every corner of Kashmir especially in Srinagar.
Mirwaiz Umar said that Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah (RA) was the first signatory to the memorandum submitted to the then Indian viceroy in which basic aspirations of people of Kashmir were highlighted apart from the atrocities being inflicted on the common Kashmiri Muslims by the autocratic Maharajas.
Mirwaiz Umar said that Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah (RA) while following the footsteps of his ancestors always protected and safeguarded the interests of Kashmir and Kashmiri people.
Special prayers were also recited in favor of Mirwaiz Ahmedullah (RA) on the occasion.