Mirwaiz offers condolence to Wani, Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 05:
Awami Action Committee patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his heartfelt condolence on the demise of the daughter of party’s active member and the Halqa President of Lal Chowk, Haji Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, the resident of Sarai Bala, presently at Budshah Nagar, Natipora.
In a statement, Mirwaiz extended his condolence to Wani and prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the deceased and forbearance of the bereaved family.
The spokesperson said on the directions of Mirwaiz, AAC delegation led by youth leader Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad, Peer Ghulam Nabi, Farooq Ahmed Saudagar visited Badshah Nagar Natipora and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The delegation offered special fateha prayers for the deceased.
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condoled the demise of wife of AAC active member Abdul Rashid Khan of Bota Kadal Lal Bazar. Mirwaiz prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the departed soul besides expressing solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.