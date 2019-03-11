Mirwaiz not to appear before NIA in New Delhi

March 11, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would not appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi today.

In a written reply to the NIA notice through his lawyer, Mirwaiz citing security reasons has expressed his unwillingness to travel to New Delhi and have asked the agency to shift the process of investigation to Srinagar.

However, Mirwaiz would submit a written statement to NIA in response to their queries.

The NIA had asked Mirwaiz to “report” for “examination” on March 11 at 10.30 am at its New Delhi headquarters in connection with an alleged funding case.