Mirwaiz, Mehbooba welcome

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehboboa Mufti have welcomed Pakistan government’s decision to open Sharda Peeth temple in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

“Media reports about positive movement between India and Pakistan on opening of Sharada Peeth temple is a welcome sign. During Hurriyat’s last visit to Pakistan, we had also urged the government there to facilitate the pilgrimage as it was a deep longing of our Kashmiri Pandit community,” Mirwaiz tweeted.



The PDP president also took to twitter to welcome the move.

"Not too long ago I had written to PM imploring GoI to reopen Sharda Peeth, a temple across LoC for Kashmiri Pandits. An initiative like this at a time when Indo - Pak tensions are at an all time high could help navigate the current impasse," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding opening of the Sharda Peeth corridor for many years now.