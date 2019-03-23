Mirwaiz, Mehbooba, Omar slam ban on JKLF

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and two former chief ministers on Friday questioned the ban on JKLF.

Taking to micro-blogging site, Mirwaizcondemned the ban on JKLF saying such tactics won’t change the reality of Kashmir.

“Strongly denounce the ban on JKLF after JeI. Such anti Kashmir tactics will not change the reality of the Kashmir issue nor the urgency to resolve it (sic),” the Mirwaiz said.

The JKLF led by Yasin Malik was banned by the GoI under anti-terror law on Friday.

Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's KotBalwal jail.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the steps like banning JKLF would turn Kashmir into an open prison.

“Yasin Malik renounced violence as a way of resolving J&K issue a long time ago. He was treated as a stakeholder in a dialogue initiated by then PM Vajpayee ji. What will a ban on his organisation achieve? Detrimental steps like these will only turn Kash into an open air prison (sic),” Mehbooba tweeted.

Another former CM and National Conference vice president said how come JKLF chairman was not a threat four and a half years ago.

“For 4 1/2 years Yasin Malik isn’t a threat, JamaatIslami isn’t a threat, Pakistan National Day is a function that must be attended. Now suddenly once an election is announced an immediate u-turn is executed (sic),” Omar tweeted.