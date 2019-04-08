Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

April 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umer Farooq left for New Delhi to appear before National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday in connection with an alleged funding case.

NIA has served three summons to Mirwaiz. He had not responded to the first two summons citing security concerns in Delhi and has asked NIA to question him in Srinagar.

However, in the third summon NIA mentioned that the security concerns of Mirwaiz would be taken care of in Delhi.

On Sunday Mirwaiz decided to appear before the NIA following an executive meeting of the Hurriyat (M).

The moderate Hurriyat group's executive members including Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Ansari are accompanying Mirwaiz to Delhi.