Mirwaiz lauds Pakistan’s concern

Srinagar:
After the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, condemned the killing of civilian in Kulgam and batted for a dialogue to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute, Chairperson Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appreciated Pakistan’s concern.
However, he said that to put an end to the “appalling grind of repression and human right abuse” urgently requires Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more. Mirwaiz tweeted: “People of #Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern,but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human right abuse that Kashmiri’s are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires #Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more.”