About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mirwaiz lauds Pakistan’s concern

Published at October 23, 2018 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)327views


Srinagar:

After the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, condemned the killing of civilian in Kulgam and batted for a dialogue to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute, Chairperson Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appreciated Pakistan’s concern.
However, he said that to put an end to the “appalling grind of repression and human right abuse” urgently requires Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more. Mirwaiz tweeted: “People of #Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern,but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human right abuse that Kashmiri’s are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires #Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top