Mirwaiz inaugurates furniture showroom in Srinagar

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

HATIL, a global furniture brand opened its showroom in Srinagar here at Doctor Bagh, Nowgam Railway Road.

Dr Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq inaugurated the high-end furniture showroom.

This showroom has installed HATIL V –Virtual Furniture Showroom takes you on a trip through the entire furniture collection of HATIL placed in real-life situations.

Mushtaq Dar, Chairman of Allied Furnishing, the franchise partner of HATIL in Srinagar, said they have great products, deep customer understanding and profound sense of business ethics.

“In India alone they have opened 12 showrooms in less than a year and more are there in the pipeline. This actually inspired us to welcome them in Srinagar as people here know how to appreciate works of beauty and great creations.”

The inauguration of the showroom held amid much fanfare.

Board of Directors of HATIL were present there alongside invited dignitaries, guests and local media representatives.