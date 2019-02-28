Mirwaiz hails Pak PM's decision to release captive Indian pilot

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday hailed the decision of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to release the captive Indian pilot.
Taking on the twiiter, Mirwaiz wrote "Welcome decision by Pakistan PM
@ImranKhanPTI to release the captive indian pilot as a peace gesture. Hope better sense prevails the war clouds scatter and the #Kashmir dispute moves towards a peaceful resolution."
Pak PM Imran Khan had made the announcement earlier on Thursday that the captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was to be released tomorrow, Friday, as a peace gesture.
Abhinandan was captured after aerial engagement of IAF and PAF (Indian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force) on Wednesday near the Line of Control.