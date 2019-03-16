About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Ramban road accident.

“Grieved over the death of 11 people killed in a road accident in Ramban, my thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families. Tragic to see so many lives getting lost in road accidents and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter. 

Earlier, 11 people including a two-month old baby died and four others were injured after a passenger cab they were travelling in rolled down into over 500-feet-deep gorge near Kunda nallah in Ramban.

