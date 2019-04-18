Mirwaiz grieved over demise of Prof Akram

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent legal luminary and the former head of Law Department of Kashmir University, Professor Muhammad Akram Mir, resident of Tajdar Colony Zakoora, Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz while recalling the contribution of Professor Akram said that the departed soul was a luminary figure in the field of legal studies and dedicated his life towards imparting education and teaching. Mirwaiz expressed solidarity with the family especially his son Fahad Akram Mir and prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the deceased.

Mirwaiz also visited Zakoora and led the funeral prayers of the deceased which was attended by hundreds of people.