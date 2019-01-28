Mirwaiz grieved over demise of Muhammad Amin Bhat

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) and Awami Action Committee, patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent businessman Muhammad Amin Bhat of Ahmad Nagar Srinagar—who passed away in Delhi after a brief illness.
Mirwaiz visited Ahmad Nagar and led the funeral prayers of the deceased. Hailing his contribution towards AAC and on the social front, Mirwaiz prayed for highest standards in Jannah for him and extended his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family especially with the sons of deceased Mubashir Amin and Adil Amin. Mirwaiz prayed for the forbearance of the bereaved family and termed the demise of Muhammad Amin as a personal loss.