Mirwaiz grieved over deaths, damages due to natural calamities across LoC

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief over the death of 30 people killed due to cloudburst in Neelam Valley area of Pakistan administered Kashmir. In a statement, he extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the deceased and early recovery for the injured.

Mirwaiz also expressed solidarity with the people who suffered damages to their residential houses, property, orchards, and crop caused by the strong wind and hailstorm in South Kashmir’s Tral and North Kashmir’s Sopore area.

Mirwaiz said the natural calamities put people to a test as it is a sign from Almighty. He said the damages taking place due to a hailstorm, gusty winds, landslides, and other natural calamities have shown a surge in Kashmir with the result huge losses have been witnessed he urged people to repent before Almighty Allah and seek his forgiveness.

Mirwaiz also urged people to act as responsible citizens of Kashmir and protect their natural resources including trees, forests, glaciers, rivers, and streams.

He expressed concern that people are resorting to the cutting of trees in forests illegally and allowing the encroachment of rivers and even streams across Kashmir with the result nature’s fury has become a routine affair in the Valley that was bestowed with the endless bounties from the Almighty. He also urged the authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.











