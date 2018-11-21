Mirwaiz greets people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
"Greetings to all on #EidMiladUnNabi SAW.The message delivered by the great and revered prophet (SAW), and his exemplary life is the guiding light for all humanity for all times to lead a meaningful and peaceful life and for the betterment and success of humanity," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with full reverence in Jammu and Kashmir today.
The day marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).