Mirwaiz greets Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Muttaheda Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) chief and Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq extended Eid greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah and the Muslims worldwide caught in strife.

In a statement issued, Mirwaiz said if the message of Eid-ul-Fitr was followed in letter and spirit, it would help the entire world blossom and that in reality only those people deserved to be felicitated who tried to follow the message of holy Quran and fulfill their duties during the month of Ramadan.

Stressing that as far as celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Jammu Kashmir was concerned, the Mirwaiz, in his Eid message, said people would, this year too, pray that their innumerable sacrifices do not go waste and resolve to carry forward the resistance struggle until their just struggle reaches its logical conclusion.

He said the Islamic world including Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Kashmiri Muslims were caught in a quagmire with innocent people being killed in bloodshed, the message of Eid on this occasion for the Muslim Ummah should collectively stand in unity against the anti-Islamic and oppressive forces to foil their nefarious designs.

Felicitating the Muslims throughout the world, who are caught in strife and conflict, the APHC Chairman prayed to the Almighty Allah to make the situation in these places conducive and help Muslims reach the heights and earn everyone’s respect.

Paying tributes to the Hurriyat leaders and people of Kashmir, who have been held in various jails and detention centres in Jammu Kashmir and outside for their resolve and steadfastness toward the movement, he prayed for their good health.

Urging people to take stock of where the beloved Kashmir nation stood, the Mirwaiz said people should not overlook the sacrifices of lives and properties rendered by the elderly men and women, sisters and mothers and who continue to sacrifice for seeing the Kashmir issue reach its logical conclusion.

Hoping that well-off people would come to the rescue of the poor and the destitute, the needy and the orphans, the APHC Chairman called upon them to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with austerity and simplicity. (KNS)



