Mirwaiz, Geelani thank Pakistan for 'unflinching' support to Kashmir cause

Published at February 05, 2019


Srinagar

On Kashmir solidarity day, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday asked Pakistan to continue its unflinching and unconditional support to the cause of Kashmiri people for their "right to self-determination".

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

In a separate video messages, both the leaders thanked Pakistan for their support and urge its leadership to continue raise the Kashmir issue on international platform across the globe.

 

 

