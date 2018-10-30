Mirwaiz freed from house detention

Meets families of militants, civilian killed in Fateh Kadal gunfight
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Monday released from house detention after three weeks.
After his release, Mirwaiz visited the families of militants and a civilian, who were killed in gunfight in Fateh Kadal area on October 17 to offer condolences with the bereaved families.
Consoling the grieving families, he said, “Kashmir is in the grip of forcible control and these martyrs were martyred on the path of defending truth and seeking justice for their oppressed people.”
“Had Government of India (GoI) honoured its commitment to people of Kashmir instead of subjugating them by force, no youth would feel forced to resort to arms to resist “oppression” and painfully lay down his life,” the Hurriyat (M) chairman said.
Emotional scenes were witnessed when Mirwaiz met slain civilian Rayees Ahmed Sofi’s family.
Talking to a large group of people present at Fateh Kadal, he said seeing the patience, resilience and courage of families of deceased, he can say that “no power on earth can stop people of Kashmir from achieving their birth right to decide their destiny.”
Miwaiz said unless Kashmir dispute is resolved in its historic perspective, based on fundamental principles of democracy and not diluted and suppressed through “military might”, no peace in the region could be achieved and it would continue to pose a major threat for entire South Asia.
Asking GoI to understand the ground reality and peoples’ overwhelmingly sentiment, he advised it to initiate a process of conflict resolution rather than maintaining the “oppressive status quo”.