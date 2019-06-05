Mirwaiz for resumption of dialogue to resolve Kashmir

June 05, 2019 | Agencies

Praying for resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan, chairman moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq on Wednesday said taking Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) could be the starting point which would later pave way for amicable resolution of all issues.

Addressing a congregation at historic Jamia Masjid shortly before the special Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the Mirwaiz prayed for the resumption of dialogue between both the nations.

He said CBMs could be a starting point which would pave way for the amicable resolution of all issues, including the long-standing Kashmir issue, which is lingering for the past 70 years.