Mirwaiz felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq on Tuesday felicitated the people of Pakistan on the eve of the country’s 71st Independence Day.
He said he was hopeful that the country would continue to support the people of Kashmir on moral, diplomatic and political fronts as it has been doing over the past seven decades.
Praying to Almighty for Pakistan’s stability and progress, Mirwaiz in a statement issued here conveyed his best wishes for “a Pakistan that achieves new heights in its economic growth and in the welfare of its people and realization of the vision of its founding fathers”.
Mirwaiz also expressed hope that the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his team would pursue the resolution of Kashmir dispute with India in right earnest “so that the people of J&K are delivered from the crisis they are facing for the last 70 years and the subcontinent experiences peace and stability”.
Meanwhile, a Hurriyat (M) spokesperson strongly denounced the “toughest curbs” across Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir stating that the entire Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison.
“People of Kashmir have been made hostages in their own land which the world is ignoring to see,” he said.
The spokesperson also expressed condolence on the demise of the mother of party’s senior activist Tariq Ahmed of Khag, Beerwah and extended sympathy to the bereaved family.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while speaking to Tariq over phone prayed for the deceased and extended sympathies with the bereaved family, the statement said.