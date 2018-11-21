Mirwaiz extends greetings to people on Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar:
Extending greeting to the people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Head and chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was the turning point in human history as it revolutionized human thinking, faith, civilization and culture forever, transformed the lives of the people and altered the geography of the world.
Mirwaiz said “the message of the great and revered prophet (SAW), and his exemplary life is the guiding light for all humanity for all times to lead a peaceful and meaningful life and for the betterment of humanity.”
In his message to the Muslims of the world in general and those living in Jammu Kashmir in particular, Mirwaiz said, “Our love and devotion for the last Messenger of Allah (SAW) can best be exhibited when we follow his teachings in letter and spirit and implement them in all spheres of our lives.”
Paying glowing tributes to Prophet (SAW), Mirwaiz said that “the best way of paying tribute to the revered prophet and defeat the designs of imperial and Zionist powers against Islam and the Muslims is to introspect into our thoughts and deeds and realize how much we have deviated from the righteous path shown by the prophet and take a pledge that we will rectify it and follow the teachings of holy Quran and Sunnah of Prophet (SAW).”
Mirwaiz prayed to Almighty Allah to help instil love of great prophet (SAW) in the hearts of people and help the Muslims across Kashmir to follow the footprints of Prophet (SAW) in true letter and spirit.