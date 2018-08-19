Mirwaiz extends greetings to Imran Khan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while felicitating Imran Khan for taking oath as the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Saturday extended best wishes and prayers to him.
Mirwaiz in his statement hoped government of Pakistan will work hard to realize the dream of Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah – for both economically and politically stable Pakistan.
In a statement, Mirwaiz in his message of greetings to Imran Khan, said that he was hopeful that the new slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ floated by the new Prime Minister of Pakistan would turn to success under the new government there.
Mirwaiz also hoped that the “new regime in Pakistan would continue to advocate strongly for the resolution of problems faced by Muslims across the globe and work hard for their redressal”.
Mirwaiz said: “Pakistan has always supported the people of Kashmir on political moral and diplomatic fronts by acting as the mediator and voice of the oppressed people at international forums and that he was hopeful the new government under Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to support the people’s struggle for realization of right to self determination.”
Meanwhile, APHC (M) spokesman condemned the “forces vandalism, thrashing of people and arrest spree during nocturnal raids in Bhan area of Kulgam and Hall in Pulwama”.
APHC (M) statement expressed grief over the death of hundreds of people and damage caused by devastating floods in Kerala and empathized with the people there. The spokesman also extended condolence to the families whose dear ones were killed in the floods.